Sibu Hospital director: Outdoor workers can beat the heat by staying hydrated, taking regular breaks

SIBU (May 9): People working outdoors such as in the construction sector must take regular breaks and ensure they are well hydrated during this current dry weather to avoid heatstroke.

In giving the advice, Sibu Hospital director Dr Nanthakumar Thirunavukkarasu said it is also best for them to check their blood pressure and oxygen saturation levels regularly if possible.

“Heatstroke happens when the weather is very dry and humid which means our respiration and water content will dry up very fast.

“So, it is necessary for us to hydrate ourselves well but we must also remember in this kind of weather to limit outdoor activities if we have activities like sports,” he told reporters after receiving two haemodialysis machines donated by WTK Group at Sibu Hospital today.

He suggested those working outdoors take regular breaks, for example after one or two hours of work, to hydrate.

“This is because sometimes our body can cope with the temperature but we do not know how bad it can be,” he said.

Dr Nanthakumar said everyone, especially the elderly, children, and patients with chronic ailments, should avoid outdoor activities during hot weather.

He also reiterated the need to stay hydrated.

“This is especially because you will be sweating a lot and you will be losing a lot of electrolytes. So, you must keep drinking water, not just plain water, you must drink electrolyte beverages like 100 Plus.

“If you are not feeling well, seek help early. Do not wait until you pass out to come to the hospital because once you lose consciousness, there is nothing much we can do,” he explained.

Dr Nanthakumar said heatstroke symptoms varied among individuals depending on their body system.

“If you are used to a humid environment, your body can adapt to it.

“But if you’re not, when the temperature is suddenly very high like 37 or 38 degrees Celsius, then you will feel tired.

“Another thing I would suggest is to take frequent showers. If you feel too tired, go have a break and then take your shower because you need to lower down your blood pressure and hydrate yourselves,” he said.

He added open burning is strongly discouraged during the hot and dry spell.

WTK Group directors Datin Sri Judy Lau and Datin Sri Annie Wong presented the machines worth RM90,000 to Dr Nanthakumar.

The machines were bought using funds raised from the WTK Fun Run 2023, which involved 1,520 runners on May 6 at SMI Park, Sungai Bidut.

On Sunday, a 52-year-old maintenance worker died after having a soak in a river while on duty to clean an electrical transmission tower site at Jalan Paradom/Tanjung Genting in Bintangor.

According to a witness, the weather was scorching hot during the incident.