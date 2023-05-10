Guan Eng: Hadi’s ‘extremist and racist politics’ must be stopped, urges Malaysians to lodge police report

KUALA LUMPUR (May 10): DAP chairman Lim Guan Eng today warned that PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s “divisive, extremist and racist politics” is a threat to national unity and integration.

The Bagan MP said that Hadi’s recent remarks against the minority by labelling them as the biggest group of plunderers and grafters were baseless as corruption happens regardless of skin colour.

“Hadi exposes PAS’s pursuit of power at any cost by exploiting extremist and racist tactics to create an impression that non-Muslims and non-Malays are a threat to Malays.

“This is not the first time that Hadi has relentlessly singled out non-Muslims and non-Malays for all the problems faced by Malays,” he said.

Lim said that the government’s inaction against the Islamist party leader has emboldened him to continue his attacks against the non-Muslims.

He also said that Hadi’s attempt to unite the Malays under his wing shows that he is ready to sacrifice the basic constitutional rights of the non-Malay Muslims.

“To disregard Hadi is not only to condemn non-Muslims and non-Malays, as deprived of their fundamental rights as enshrined in the Federal Constitution.

“Failure to counter this dangerous attempt to sabotage, undermine and replace the unity government that has won a vote of confidence in Parliament would be tantamount to being disrespectful to the King and Parliament,” he added.

He also urged Malaysians to lodge police reports against Hadi over his divisive rhetoric that could endanger national unity.

Yesterday, Hadi said that the Malays are “openly conned” and losing their grip over power in the country.

In the same statement, Hadi said that he and former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad are sharing common views, especially on uniting the Malays.

Last week, Hadi and several leaders of the Islamist party signed the ‘Malay Proclamation’ in the presence of Dr Mahathir.

The 12-point document written by Dr Mahathir aims to protect the interests of and unite the Malay community to “restore the political power of Malays”.

Dr Mahathir’s aide, Abu Bakar Yahya, posted a picture on Facebook yesterday showing Hadi signing the document to support the Malay cause.

Last week, Dr Mahathir said that Malaysians should not fear the “green wave” that appears to show increasing voter support for the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition, pointing out that the country has been governed by a Malay-majority government for over 60 years and that there has been rapid development during that time. — Malay Mail