Najib still on sick leave for diarrhoea, 1MDB trial delayed again

KUALA LUMPUR (May 11): Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak was granted sick leave for the third consecutive day today as he was found to be suffering dehydration from diarrhoea, which means his 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) trial cannot go on today and has been postponed again.

Hospital Kuala Lumpur’s clinical specialist Dr Mohd Fadhli Zil Ikram Karim, who is treating Najib, confirmed that the latter could not be present in court today.

“I did my usual clinical round at approximately 7.20am. I examined Datuk Seri Najib. At that point of time, he complained that he had two episodes of loose stools. We examined him, and he still has diarrhoea.

“In my expert opinion, after examining Datuk Seri Najib this morning, he is unfit to attend court, because of the risk of dehydration and need for constant monitoring in hospital as well as an IV drip, which is intravenous saline rehydration,” he told the High Court today.

Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah then agreed to also vacate today’s trial date.

Earlier this week, the High Court was also unable to hear the 1MDB trial on Tuesday and Wednesday as scheduled, after Najib was given a two-day sick leave for the same ailment. — Malay Mail

