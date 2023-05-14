Le French Festival to debut in Kuching from June 21–25

KUCHING (May 14): Le French Festival (LeFF) will be making its Sarawak debut here from June 21 to 25.

Entering its 21st edition, this year’s festival is presented by L’Oréal Paris, and co-organised by the Alliances Françaises in Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur and Penang) and the Embassy of France in Malaysia along with their long-standing partners and collaborators, Golden Screen Cinemas and Martell.

The festival is set to take place from May 25 to June 11 in Kuala Lumpur, Penang (June 8 -18), Johor Bahru (June 15 -18) and Kuching (June 21-25).

“LeFF 2023 invites its audiences to jump into an immersive, one-month long cultural experience of performing arts, visual arts, gastronomy, music and a wide range of contemporary French movies.

“Travelling from Western to Eastern Malaysia, LeFF 2023 will tour across four different cities starting from Kuala Lumpur, then to Penang, Johor Bahru and lastly Kuching for its premiere in Sarawak,” a press statement said.

The statement added that France’s ambassador to Malaysia, Axel Cruau has said during a press conference that last year’s edition of the festival was the edition of renewal after Covid-19 and it was a resounding success.

“The 2023 edition will do even more to highlight the best of French culture and share it with our friends all over Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur, Penang, Johor Bahru, and to a new location – Kuching!”

Meanwhile, director of Alliance Française de Malaisie of Kuala Lumpur, Violaine Dupic said the Alliance Française celebrates its 140th anniversary globally this year, and the new edition of Le French Festival will turn the spotlight on dialogue.

“As a platform for artistic encounters, the festival will foster vibrant collaborations. Let’s embrace the richness of French and Malaysian cultures!” the statement added.

Movie-goers will have plenty to look out for with 15 French movies lined up at Golden Screen Cinemas (GSC) theaters ranging from comedy and thriller to drama and romance genres.

One of the flagship movies is an adaptation of The Three Musketeers by Alexandre Dumas, a milestone in French literature and cloak-and-dagger novels. After a very successful opening in France, the Malaysian release will be the movie’s Asian premiere.

Alongside its substantial movie programme, LeFF continues its scope’s expansion with a wider variety of contemporary performances, exhibitions, and a special culinary journey.

Le French Festival 2023 is made possible with the support of its valued sponsors including L’Oréal Paris, AGS, Airbus, Bluestar AMG, Cartier, Decathlon, Escatec, PAUL and Safran.

It is also made possible with collaboration from official partners which include Astro Shaw, CCIFM, Champignons, Cinema Online, Delia Wines, Entier, Euroasia, Golden Screen Cinemas, KL Shakespeare Players, Le Gourmandin, Martell, Monin, Nathalie Gourmet Studio, Penang Arts Council, Penang Library, Penang Philharmonic Orchestra, Penang Tourist Guides Association, Sarawak Media Group, Sofitel Kuala Lumpur Damansara, Sutra Foundation, The Godown, TVS, UCSI and Unimas.

Festival enthusiasts can book their movie tickets starting May 18 via the GSC app, its website www.gsc.com.my or through the e-kiosks at participating GSC cinemas.

For more information on other activities, visit https://www.alliancefrancaise.org.my/alliance-francaise-de-kuala-lumpur/.