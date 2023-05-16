Hajiji: Sabah govt welcomes Putrajaya’s commitment to assist in resolving water woes

KOTA KINABALU (May 16): The Sabah government welcomes the federal government’s commitment to assist in resolving Sabah’s water supply issue as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, said Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor.

“The state government is in the midst of implementing our own plan to address the water woes and with the federal coming in to provide assistance, we believe the problem can be resolved quickly,” he said in a statement here today.

Hajiji clarified that the prime minister did not state that the federal government was going to take over the state water supply management.

“What the prime minister meant was that the federal government is going to assist in the management of the problem by providing more substantial funding similar to the Kelantan water issue,” he said.

Hajiji said the government viewed the water supply problem in Sabah seriously.

“We will iron out all the issues during the meeting with the prime minister in order to get a lasting solution,” he said.