Baru proposes for S’wak own Alternative Dispute Resolution facilities

KUCHING (May 18): Sarawak should have its own Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) facilities even if the Asian International Arbitration Centre (AIAC) decides to open a branch in Sarawak, said Baru Bian (PSB-Ba Kelalan).

He said should AIAC set up a branch in the state and if the Sarawak government funds the AIAC, the question that would arise is how much benefit would it bring to Sarawak ADR practitioners and to the state.

“What decision-making powers will we have? Will the revenue from the operations of the branch be taken by the AIAC headquarters or be kept by the Sarawak branch for use as it deems fit?” he asked when debating the motion of thanks for the Head of State’s address during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting today.

He also mentioned that the Sabah government is supporting and funding the setting up of the Borneo International Centre for Arbitration and Mediation (BICAM) in Sabah, headed by retired Chief Judge of Sabah and Sarawak Tan Sri David Wong as chairman.

He said he understood that BICAM was more than willing to come to Sarawak to partner with Sarawak, offering equal decision making powers, alternate chairmanship and revenue sharing, among others.

Thus in the spirit of Malaysia Agreement 1963, he believed the better option is for Sarawak to cooperate with BICAM given that Sarawak’s leaders and social activists are now championing Sarawak autonomy and even independence.

“Our ministers are pushing for the devolution of powers from the central government to the Borneo states.

“Partnering with Sabah in the establishment of BICAM would be a significant step in the assertion of our autonomy from West Malaysia.

“In addition, more benefits will accrue to us, especially in light of the imminent move of the Indonesian capital to Nusantara and the expected economic activities and investments,” he said.

Baru also said that BICAM, which is located at the Sabah International Convention Centre, in fact, already had discussions with their Nusantara counterparts in Indonesia on future cooperation with each other.

Hence, Sarawak having its own arbitration and mediation centre will go a long way towards increasing investor confidence in this region, he pointed out.

Baru also said a building had been identified for the use of the AIAC branch and he was told that the Sarawak government was willing to give the AIAC an annual grant for the establishment, maintenance and operating costs of the branch.

AIAC provides purpose designed and appointed mediation, arbitration and meeting facilities in a private and secure environment.