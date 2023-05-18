First ‘Jiwa dan Kita Madani’ programme takes place at Mydin Petra Jaya this Saturday

KUCHING (May 18): Members of the public are invited to join the inaugural ‘Jiwa dan Kita Madani’ programme here this Saturday (May 20) at Mydin Petra Jaya.

An Information Department press release said Minister of Communications and Digital Fahmi Fadzil will officiate at the programme.

“A lot of activities have been planned such as a Malaysia Madani exhibition by Sarawak Information Department; and other exhibitions and advisory services from various agencies,” it said.

The participating agencies include the National Film Development Corporation, Telekom Malaysia, National Anti-Drug Agency, Employees Provident Fund, Social Security Organisation, Bank Simpanan Nasional and MBSM Bank Berhad.

The Information Department, in collaboration with Sarawak General Hospital, will also be holding a blood donation campaign during the programme.

The ‘Jiwa dan Kita Madani’ programme seeks to spread the understanding and appreciation of the Malaysia Madani concept to the community.