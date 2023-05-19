Hulu Rajang MP gives out cash assistance to victims of strong winds

KAPIT (May 19): Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sarawak and Sabah Affairs, Special Function), Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, recently handed out cash assistance (Bantuan Wang Ihsan) to 122 families whose houses were affected by strong winds during the monsoon season last year.

The assistance was to cover the cost of repair and replacing the roof of their houses that were partially destroyed by the strong winds.

The families were from four villages – Long Kajang, Long Tanyit, Long Lidem and Long Abit in Belaga.

Speaking at the presentation ceremony at Long Kajang in Belaga, the Hulu Rajang MP said the government was greatly concerned about the welfare of the families and that was why it came up with the assistance totalling RM122,000.

Belaga district officer Bidah Lujah and community leaders were present during the function.