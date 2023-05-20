MP: Sibu Tua Pek Kong Temple’s grand parade taps tourism potential

SIBU (May 20): The Tua Pek Kong Temple’s annual grand procession has the potential to be listed on Sarawak’s tourism calendar, said Sibu MP Oscar Ling.

“This cultural event in Sibu is unique and seldom one would see so many temples coming together for the procession,” he told The Borneo Post when met prior to the procession here Thursday night.

“There are many events organised by Tua Pek Kong Temple such as the Hungry Ghost Festival, and such festivals among others, are able to attract tourists to the riverine town.

“Those events should be listed as our annual tourism events so that tourists coming to Sibu know that the town has this kind of events and the tourism authority ought to promote these events,” Ling said, adding that he would also raise this matter in the Parliament.

“Hopefully, some budget can come down from the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture to make the events grander in future,” he added.

More than 3,100 people from 126 organisations took part in the Tua Pek Kong Temple’s grand procession.

The 2.2km route procession around the town started from the temple at 6.30pm, where big crowds lined the street to watch the event.

Among notable figures joining the procession were councillor Teo Boon Siew, who represented Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing and temple chairman Soon Choon Hu.