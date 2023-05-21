Sabah needs anti-party hopping law – Jeffrey

KOTA KINABALU (May 21) : The state needs an anti-party hopping law, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan.

Commenting on the tabling of the anti-party hopping bill at the State Assembly sitting here next week, the Sabah STAR president said that such a law will be good not only for Sabah but the whole nation.

“We need the law and the (state) government will table it in this sitting,” said Jeffrey at the Sabah STAR’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri and Pesta Kaamatan celebration here on Sunday.

To the question if there would be enough time for the assemblymen to debate on the bill, he replied, “we have been debating the law since two years ago until it was approved in Parliament. So this is just a continuation.

“We don’t see any problems but we anticipate heated debates and that is good for democracy”.

Meanwhile on the joint celebration, Jeffrey said the huge turnout reflected the unity of Sabahans.

“We are grateful to the Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor as well as the state’s leaders from other political parties and the government as well as the NGOs for their attendance.

“In fact I just came from PBS’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house,” he said, adding that Sabah STAR’s joint celebration used the state-level Pesta Kaamatan theme which is ‘Membudayakan Perpaduan’.

“Through the two celebrations we make unity a culture among the rakyat in Sabah,” he said.