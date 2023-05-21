Tackle Aids-related stigma with compassion, solidarity and love, says Kuching MP

KOTA SAMARAHAN (May 21): Compassion, solidarity and love towards one another represent the three key anchors in building stronger ethical communities, said Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii.

Speaking at the launching of the International Aids Memorial Day, hosted by the Sarawak Aids Concern Society at the La Promenade Mall here yesterday, Dr Yii also highlighted the need to address the HIVstigma and discrimination.

Aids should not be seen as just a healthcare matter, but instead to be addressed in a holistic way where the community can provide support and solutions for those in need, he said.

“Sense of love is often neglected when it comes to health, and therefore, we need to wake up and realise that we have to come together to support this group by spreading love, compassion and solidarity.

“It was solidarity that helped us and the global community to be able to weather the storm, through the three years’ Covid-19 pandemic,” said Dr Yii, adding that selflessness, bravery and compassion as among the core values that the community ought to hold on to in order to win battles against diseases.

“We know of Aids and HIV infections cases and they are affecting the youths and our children.

“HIV is no more a death sentence. There is a chance to live. Do not shun away from getting tested, and if needed, get the support that you need. Of course, we need to address stigma and discrimination too.

“The International Aids Memorial Day, such as the one we observe today, commemorates the many lives that we lost to Aids and to honour those who dedicated their lives in helping the infected community,” he said.

Sarawak Aids Concern Society president Stevie Astly was also present at the event.