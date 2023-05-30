10-year-old boy in Kuching to know fate in July for stealing RM200 worth of ice cream

KUCHING (May 30): A 10-year-old boy who pleaded guilty to stealing RM200 worth of ice cream from a shop will know his fate on July 13 this year.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi set the date to hear the probation report of the child, who was charged under Section 380 of the Penal Code.

He committed the offence at a car wash shop in Jalan Sungai Maong Tengah here, at around 9.25pm on May 21, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, the complainant discovered the ice cream missing from a fridge placed in front of the premises at around 9.30am on May 22.

Footage from a security camera at the premises shows the boy climbing over the shop’s fence and taking several types of ice cream from the fridge.

He was arrested at around 12.30pm the same day after a police report was lodged over the incident.

Insp Nur Syafiqa Nyaie Ilin prosecuted, while the child was unrepresented by legal counsel.