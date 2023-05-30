S’wak implements RM1.89b Saluran initiative to provide better internet access, says minister

KUCHING (May 30): The state government has implemented the Sarawak Linking Urban, Rural and Nation (Saluran) initiative amounting to RM1.89 billion to provide better internet connectivity statewide, said Utilities and Telecommunication Minister Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

In saying this, he said such initiative was part of the state government’s intervention in its effort to increase internet coverage especially within the rural areas of the state as well as catalyse the digital economy in the state.

“The provision of internet facilities should be the responsibility of the federal government through the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

“However, to speed up and expand internet coverage in Sarawak especially in rural areas, the state government has approved the allocation for Saluran to assist the federal government.

“It is the basic right of every Malaysian in Sarawak to have internet connectivity, especially in rural areas. Thus, the state government has decided to assist the federal government to accelerate the expansion of internet coverage in Sarawak through this intervention,” he said.

Julaihi said the provision of digital infrastructure is vital to enable digital transformation to become a reality, thus expanding access in terms of market accessibility as well as mobilising and developing the digital economy.

This includes e-commerce, e-government services, e-learning, digital health, smart agriculture including precision farming, Smart City development which involves technology such as Artificial Intelligence, Internet of Things and Augmented Reality.