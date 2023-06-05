Thomas Cup 1967 winners honoured with ‘Panglima Jasa Negara’ award carrying ‘Datuk’ title

KUALA LUMPUR (June 5): Members of the 1967 Thomas Cup badminton team were conferred the Panglima Jasa Negara (PJN) award in conjunction with the birthday of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah today.

The award was announced by the Information Department today.

All but one team member were present for the reception held at Istana Negara, they were Datuk Yew Cheng Hoe, Datuk Billy Ng Seow Meng, Datuk Tan Yee Khan, Datuk Teh Kew San and Tan Aik Huang.

The late Datuk Ng Boon Bee, who died in August 2022, was posthumously awarded.

His Majesty had previously invited the group to a tea party and a tour of the palace back in January to honour them for their priceless service to Malaysian sport.

The badminton icons, most of whom are largely unknown to the younger generation of Malaysians, won the badminton world’s most coveted trophy in 1967.

The 1967 Thomas Cup badminton tournament held at Istora Senayan, Jakarta, saw Malaysia taking the title for the fourth time after defeating the hosts 6-3 in a tense final. – Malay Mail