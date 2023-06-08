Four SMK Tung Hua SPM students achieve 11As, among top in S’wak

SIBU (June 8): Four students from SMK Tung Hua achieved 11As in the SPM results announced today, making them among the top students in Sarawak.

The 11As scorers are Hii Chung Yun (9A+, 2A), Evonne Aw Wen Yiing (8A+, 3A), Kiing Sze Yee (8A+,3A) and Eric Hii Den Ming (3A+, 4A, 4A-).

Meanwhile the 10As achievers are Martin Lau Jia You (7A+, 3A), Natalie Kong Yu Xing (4A+, 5A, 1A-) and Eason Lau HUi Wan (3A+, 4A, 3A-).

The school also had 11 students with 9As and nine students with 8As.

Those scoring 9As are Shana Tang, Yvonne Wong, Putri Nur Syafiqah Ali Supian, Elvis Sia, Fion Tan, Tay Jing Xuan, Iris Tie, Christine Tang, Tyrone Ling, Jacqueline Wong and Wong Shin Ci.

The 8As scorers are Lau Lik Hang, Ayesha Zeynap Hamzah, Bryson Yii, Jayden Yong, Daphne Yong, Jasmine Tang, Ricky Wong, Delving Ting and Frewin Sung.

The school achieved a passing rate of 94.36 per cent with an Average School Grade (GPS) at 3.74.

A total of 226 SMK Tung Hua candidates sat for the examination.