Rosey: Registration for endowment fund, postnatal aid still low

MIRI (June 9): Registration for the one-off RM1,000 Endowment Fund Sarawak (EFS) and RM450 Postnatal Assistance (BIB) is still relatively low when compared to the number of child births recorded in the state this year, said Datuk Rosey Yunus.

The Deputy Minister for Women, Childhood and Community Development said this could be due to ignorance regarding EFS and BIB, as well as some parents’ decision not to register for the aid.

“As of May 2023, there are a total of 11,430 registrations of babies with the ‘K’ status throughout Sarawak. However, out of this figure, only 7,245 or 65 per cent have registered their babies for EFS.

“Meanwhile, out of 7,245 registrations, a total of 5,068 had their applications approved, including those who had registered the previous year,” she said during a symbolic EFS and BIB presentation at Miri Hospital today.

Rosey said in Miri for example, 1,535 births with the ‘K’ status were recorded as of May 15, but only 1,113 EFS applications had been received.

As for BIB applications, Rosey said as of May 15 this year, 9,765 mothers with the ‘K’ status had given birth in Sarawak.

“Out of this figure, a total of 6,853 mothers or 70 per cent had registered for the BIB both through online and manual applications.

“And out of these 6,853 registrations, a total of 5,520 applications had been approved and payment has also been made,” she revealed.

She urged all eligible parents to register for the EFS as well as the BIB as they are part of the state government’s efforts to assist them.

“Although there are some parents who does not want to register for this aid, I do hope that in the future, every mother will register their babies for the EFS as well as to apply for themselves the BIB.

“This is for everyone irrespective of race, religion, and political affiliation. As long as one parent is Sarawakian, the baby and mother are both eligible for the EFS and BIB,” she said.

Rosey added that from 2019 when EFS was first introduced until May 15 this year, a total of 91,163 EFS accounts had been opened involving an allocation amounting RM91.16 million.

As for BIB, a total of 47,928 mothers had benefited from the assistance from January 2020 until May 15 this year involving an allocation of RM21.5 million.

Among those present at the function were the ministry’s permanent secretary Noriah Ahmad and Miri Hospital director Dr Jack Wong.