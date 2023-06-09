S’wak Health Department releases flying doctor service for June

KUCHING (June 9): The Sarawak Health Department’s Flying Doctor Service (PDU) will be made available in Sri Aman, Sarikei, Sibu, Kapit and Miri from June 9-15.

According to a press release, the mobile team will be in Sri Aman on June 14 (Rh Thomas, Banggai and Rh Siba, Perdu, Ulu Spak); and June 15 (Rh Mamu, Langgir, Lingga and Rh Munggu Sawa, Pantu).

For Sarikei, the PDU will be at Rh Enggie and Kemalih on June 9; Rh Bugie and SRK Ju (June 12); and RH Kiroh and Rh Umar (June 13).

In Sibu, the team will be at Rh Seliau and Rh Tuan on June 9; and Rh Engkayau, Ulu Machan and Rh Janting (June 12).

The PDU will be in Kapit at Rh Nuga and Rh Manila on June 13; Rh Liun, Ibau and Rh Messop, Ibau (June 14); and Rh Berangan and Rh Sari (June 15).

In Miri, the mobile team will visit Mendamot on June 9, followed by Long Lamei and Long Banga (June 12), Long Sait (June 13), Long Kelian (June 14) and Long Kawi (June 15).

For more information, call Family Health Development Division senior medical assistant Junaidi Othman on 013-8416735 or 082-473200 (ext 296).