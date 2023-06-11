Abg Jo: Common platform vital for politics to develop state, country

BINTULU (June 11): Politics is the common platform to develop the state, country and community, said Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said there must be a common platform in politics, and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) functions to serve and protect Sarawak and the people’s rights.

“Our politics should be the right politics with the right intentions. We will work together no matter which party, because ultimately it is the people we want to protect,” he said at the Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) Triennial General Assembly (TGA) held at Dinner World Restaurant yesterday.

He said GPS is a local political platform that will fight for Sarawakians regardless of their background.

“When we are united, the pillars are strong, when the pillars shake it will collapse – to make a house, it takes time… with the planning, designing, the room, kitchen, at least it will take six months or a year, but it is easy to destroy.

“But to build it is difficult, so we have been building Sarawak for 60 years with what we can. We defend and develop our state based on the success that already exists by upgrading it to a higher level,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Premier said he is satisfied with the smooth running of the TGA.

“They already have a committee that I believe can adapt to the political changes that exist. Politics is a platform for us to develop the state, the country and also the community,” he said.

Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing was returned unopposed as PDP president at the party’s 2023 TGA on Saturday.