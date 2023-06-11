Torabera ACG Fest 2.0 gathers over 100 anime enthusiasts in Kuching

KUCHING (June 11): The opening of Torabera ACG Fest 2.0 (Animation, Comics and Games) was officially launched by the Kuching South City Council’s (MBKS) mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, at tHe Spring Mall here yesterday.

The event which started on Friday and ends today was attended by more than 100 anime enthusiasts in the city.

Calling it a momentous occasion, he said the event brings together people from all walks of life who share a common passion for the vibrant and captivating world of anime.

“Anime has transcended borders, cultures, and generations, captivating hearts and minds worldwide,” he said when speaking at the launching event.

He added the world of anime has the unique ability to transport us to fantastical realms, ignite our imagination, and evoke a wide range of emotions.

“Whether we are drawn to the epic adventures of ‘shonen’ anime (a genre of Japanese comics and animated films), the poignant narratives of slice-of-life dramas, or the visually stunning artistry of the medium, anime has something for everyone.

“This event is a celebration of that diversity, a melting pot of creativity, and a platform for fans, creators, and industry professionals to come together, forge connections, and revel in the magic of anime,” he said.

He added the event is more than just a gathering of like-minded individuals.

“It is a testament to the power of anime to inspire, educate, and foster a sense of community.

“Throughout the course of this event, we will have the opportunity to explore the latest trends, discover new talents, and engage in meaningful discussions about the past, present, and future of anime.

“I encourage you all to embrace the spirit of this event, to immerse yourselves in the vibrant cosplays, engage in lively debates, and partake in the various workshops, panel discussions, and screenings. I hope that this event will be a source of inspiration, friendship, and boundless joy for all who attend,” he said.