Army veterans in Kapit commended for continuing to lead active life as civilians

KAPIT (June 12): It is encouraging to see former members of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) here continuing to lead active life as civilians.

In observing this, Deputy Minister in Sarawak Premier’s Department (Native Laws and Customs) Jefferson Jamit Unyat says barring certain circumstances such as health conditions, many of these retired servicemen remain very much involved in local community work and programmes, years after having left the military.

“Your experiences, knowledge, skills, discipline and resilience are all recognised by the government.

“Despite returning to civilian life after over 20 years of service, you all have remained active in society, playing various important roles.

“We have many examples here: our Temenggong Datu Wilfred Billy Panyau was an Army Warrant II Officer, and so was Councillor Martin Bilun who is now the chairman of PVATM (ATM Veterans Association) Kapit.

“Penghulu Sallang Batang and Tuai Rumah (Longhouse Chieftain) Edison Bugap Rasin are also former servicemen,” said Jamit in his opening speech for PVATM Kapit’s annual general meeting (AGM) at Kapit Civic Centre yesterday.

On government recognition of the contributions by former ATM members, the deputy minister said the PVATM itself was under the purview of the Veterans Department of the Ministry of Defence.

“This means the government channels funds and assistance through the association, meant for the ex-servicemen who require special attention like those in need of regular haemodialysis. The assistance also covers medical benefits.

“On top of that, the PVATMs are also eligible to receive activities’ grants from the respective members of Parliament, or assemblymen,” said Jamit, who is Bukit Goram assemblyman.

In this respect, he assured the local branch on PVATM would continue to receive support from him and fellow elected representatives, namely Works Minister and Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Hulu Rajang MP Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong, Pelagus assemblyman Wilson Nyabong Ijang, Baleh assemblyman Nichoas Kudi Jantai and Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan.

On PVATM Kapit, Jamit said it was registered over 30 years ago and since then, he had observed the progress of the branch.

“The association has been in the hands of responsible and committed leaders, who had walked the talk when it came to continuing to be active after retirement.”

On another matter, Jamit expressed agreement to PVATM’s proposal of erecting a Warriors Monument in Kapit, in honour of fallen local heroes.

“I will allocate the RTP (Rural Transformation Project) fund for this purpose. Please, PVATM, do work closely with Kapit District Council in identifying the most suitable site for the monument,” he said.

Jamit also took the opportunity at the AGM to express gratitude to PVATM Kapit for honouring the memory of his late father, Unyat Chupong, who passed away in February this year.

“They (PVATM Kapit) helped out a lot in the funeral arrangements, and also the ceremony to honour the memory of my late father,” he added.

Later, Jamit announced an allocation of RM15,000 for PVATM Kapit.