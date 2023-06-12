South Korea delegation calls on Premier on H2biscus Project

KUCHING (June 12): A delegation from South Korea and Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) Energy paid a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg at his office here today.

SEDC chairman Tan Sri Datuk Amar Abdul Aziz Hussain said the courtesy call was to inform the premier on the progress of the H2biscus Project, a large scale project of hydrogen production for conversion to ammonia that will be exported to South Korea.

“At this stage, we had several discussions on the project and hopefully, we are going to have a signing ceremony tomorrow in order for SEDC Energy to start with a FEED (Front End Engineering Design) study, which will take one year or so.

“If everything goes well, the project will be starting its construction in 2024 and the plant should be ready for production by the middle of or sometime in 2027,” he said in a statement issued after the courtesy call.

In January last year, Samsung Engineering signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to develop a green hydrogen and ammonia project (H2biscus Project) in Bintulu, Sarawak together with LOTTE Chemical, POSCO Holdings and SEDC Energy.

The project aims to convert hydropower and natural gas to green hydrogen/methanol and blue hydrogen and convert hydrogen to ammonia, with the target to supply hydrogen and ammonia to South Korea and Sarawak.

Also present during the visit were Samsung Engineering executive vice president Park Cheon Hong, vice president Hydrogen Business, POSCO Holdings Kim Tae Hyung, Hydrogen Energy LOTTE Chemical vice president Kim Yong Hak, Korea National Oil Corporate general manager Jang Jin Hwan, H2korea director Lee Hye Jin and SEDC general manager Datu Abdul Hadi Datuk Abdul Kadir.