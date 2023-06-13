ChatGPT usage in Malaysia must adhere to set guidelines, says minister

KOTA SAMARAHAN (June 13): Malaysia would not block the utilisation of artificial intelligence (AI)-driven ChatGPT, but its use must be compliant with the set guidelines, said Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

According to him, as far as institutions of higher learning (IPTs) in Malaysia are concerned, a set of guidelines on the use of ChatGPT has been issued and distributed to the local universities.

“In what situation it can be used and what situation it cannot be used, all these will be under the guidelines.

“We do not reject (ChatGPT) because this will be the norm. In some countries, it is even not allowed to be used.

“The guidelines have been given to the local universities,” he told reporters here during a working visit to Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) campus here yesterday.

Mohamed Khaled said the use of ChatGPT could not be avoided in this age, but there must be a line drawn on what and where it would be suitable for usage.

He cited a recent case in the US where things ‘went wrong’ after ChatGPT was used.

According to the news report, two lawyers responding to an angry judge in Manhattan Federal Court blamed ChatGPT for tricking them into including fictitious legal research in a court filing.

Mohamed Khaled was earlier asked on updates to his statement made on March 17 about his ministry working on guidelines that would govern the use ChatGPT.

He was quoted then as saying that ChatGPT and other AI technologies would be beneficial if adopted as tools in the learning process.