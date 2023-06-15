Jazz queen happy to perform in Sabah again

KOTA KINABALU (June 15): Fans of Malaysian Jazz queen Datuk Sheila Majid in Borneo Island will have the opportunity to see her perform live here on August 12.

The ‘Sheila Majid Big Band Live in Kota Kinabalu’ concert which will be held at the Sabah International Convention Centre (SICC) comes hot on the heels of the successful a similar concert that was held in March.

The concert is organised by Firm Horizon Sdn Bhd and Al Activators Sdn Bhd.

Firm Horizon’s Managing Director Raymond Fang said that part of the proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to Yayasan Kebajikan Sabah.

This is the company’s initiative to give back to the community through the entertainment sector, he said.

Speaking at a press conference on Thursday, Fang said that 3,000 tickets will be up for grabs and will be available for purchase on Friday, June 16.

The tickets are priced from RM238 to RM738 for a VIP slot and holders of the VIP ticket will have an opportunity for a ‘meet and greet’ session with Sheila.

Meanwhile Sheila who was also present at the press conference, said she was happy to be performing in Sabah again and was excited with the response to the earlier concert in March.

“To all my fans in Sabah, I hope to see you in SICC on Aug 12. We will have a great time and please do your homework and learn my songs so we can all sing together,” she said.

Sheila added that she would be performing about 20 of her songs, all in Big Band style.

The Jazz queen added that she has always loved the Big Band style as it has a jazz foundation to the genre.

“I also love the classics of the 50s. It is not far from the type of music that I do. So come on Aug 12 and enjoy the performance,” she said.

Tickets for the concert can be purchased via http:smlkk.qtic.my