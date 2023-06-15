Ministry of Economy: Putrajaya approved 2,699 projects in Sabah, Sarawak under 12MP

KUALA LUMPUR (June 15): The federal government approved a total of 2,699 development projects in Sabah and Sarawak during the first three years of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP), from 2021 to 2023.

The Ministry of Economy said that of the total, 52 development projects have been fully completed, 1,161 projects are ongoing and 1,456 projects have yet to begin physical development.

“The Ranau constituency is the highest area that received 90 approvals where a total of 61 approved projects have not yet started to be implemented, while another 29 projects are currently being developed.

“For the state of Sarawak, Bintulu received 73 project approvals of which 31 are being implemented,” the ministry said on the Parliament’s website today.

The ministry was responding to a question from Datuk Ali Biju (PN-Saratok) who wanted to know the number of development projects in Sabah and Sarawak under the 12MP.

Meanwhile, in reply to a question from Datuk Ahmad Amzad Mohamed @ Hashim (PN-Kuala Terengganu) regarding the performance of the East Coast Economic Regional Development Council (ECERDC) in terms of spurring the economy, the Ministry of Economy said that up to 2022, the council’s recorded investments stood at RM3 .9 billion.

In addition, the creation of job opportunities and entrepreneurial opportunities for residents in the East Coast Economic Region (ECER) recorded 27,413 and 6,238, respectively, in the same period, it said.

The ministry noted that among the high-impact projects being implemented in the ECER are the Pasir Mas Halal Industrial Park, Kertih Biopolymer Park and Tok Bali Industrial Park.

“These projects are expected to attract quality investments, provide job opportunities and stimulate growth in the region,” said the ministry. – Bernama