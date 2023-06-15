PH S’wak sec: Don’t fall prey to ‘phone investigation’ tactics used by scammers

MIRI (June 15): Pakatan Harapan Sarawak secretary, Alan Ling, is advising members of the public not to fall prey to ‘phone investigation’ tactics used by scammers.

He said this to comment on the latest fraud case involving a pensioner, 66, from Miri, who lost RM1.2 million to a recent phone scam.

Ling said even though there were many similar reported cases, many people were still falling victims and losing their hard earned money to scammers.

“It is important for us to create awareness on this matter through the media and other means, to educate the public on the process and legal procedures of any investigation,” he said.

He said everyone is innocent until proven guilty by a court of law, therefore whether you are guilty or not, the court will decide based on the evidence and a person has the right to defend himself.

Ling, a lawyer by profession, said the matter could not be presumed guilty through a phone call.

He also urged law enforcement authorities, especially the police, to gather more information on the cases, by tracking down masterminds through money mules who allowed these scammers to use their accounts to collect proceeds from fraud.

“Don’t panic and immediately inform the people close to you if you receive such a call, tell them that no investigation is conducted over the phone and tell them that only the court can decide whether you are guilty or not,” he said.

He added that even if a person is investigated by any authority, he or she has the right to get legal representation and then defend themselves in court.

“Remember that no investigation will be conducted through phone calls, stop believing them and be alert, ignore the calls. You can also file a police report to prevent scammers from harassing you further,” he said.