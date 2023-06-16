Medical association: Tabling of Health White Paper important first step towards reforms

KUCHING (June 16): The tabling of the Health White Paper is an important first step towards meaningful reforms, said Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Muruga Raj Rajathurai.

The highly anticipated policy paper depicts the overall challenges and gaps in Malaysia’s health care system while detailing the nation’s health reformation agenda for the next 15 years.

Dr Muruga said enough time should be given for the Health Minister to address any concerns raised for it to be accepted by parliamentarians.

“We would like to remind everyone that the policy paper is not a final document for the implementation of health reforms but a concept document with a comprehensive coverage of the areas that needs to be worked on as we move forward with the reforms.

“Only when there is acceptance of the policy paper by all concerned will there be a concerted effort to work on the details which some are asking for,” he said in a statement.

Dr Muruga said the reform process which will take up to fifteen years will allow for detailed engagement with all relevant stakeholders as well as a detailed analysis of what is needed to move forward.

“Fifteen years is needed for adjustments to be made throughout the reform process as the health system will not remain static, as it traverses through the years of an aging nation which will present different challenges along the way.

“What is needed now is to allow the policy paper to be approved as the first step towards a meaningful reform process,” he added.