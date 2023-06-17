About 700 people expected at PSB Gawai Dayak dinner in Sibu

SIBU (June 17): About 700 people are expected to attend Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Gawai Dayak dinner at Kingwood Hotel here today, said event organising chairman Wilson Entabang.

He said the grand dinner starting 6.30pm is organised jointly by PSB youth and women wings, adding that this was the first time the party organised a dinner involving members from across Sarawak.

According to Wilson, who is also PSB Youth chief, there was an overwhelming response to the dinner.

“About 700 people are expected to attend this grand dinner. We could not accommodate more, despite more requests coming in wanting to join the dinner due to limited space in Kingwood hall,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

Deputy organising chairperson, Wong Hie Ping, chipped in, saying that they had initially planned for 100 tables.

“But we were told that the bigger halls in level five and six are already occupied and so, we have to make use of the hall at the lobby,” said Wong, who is PSB Women chief.

Wilson added that party president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh would officiate at the dinner. The other guests will include deputy president Dr Johnical Rayong, and secretary-general Baru Bian.

He said among the objectives of the dinner, is to foster stronger rapport among the party members across the state.

Wilson also said that a ‘Kumang Gawai’ contest is organised in conjunction with the dinner, where 10 finalists would vie for the main title. The champion will walk home with RM5,000.

The results of the contest is expected at 10pm.

On the same day, at 5pm, there will also be a Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting in Kingwood Hotel, to be chaired by Wong, said Wilson.

Other members of the working committee present at the press conference were Dorothy Michael Kanang and Sim Poh Giap.