Simanggang rep briefed on RTP projects status

SRI AMAN (June 17): Simanggang assemblyman Datuk Francis Harden Hollis made a working visit to the Public Works Department (JKR) here on Wednesday, June 14 to get the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP) project status updates.

For the record, the state government’s RTP allocation amounting to RM5 million per year is channelled through its elected representatives to bridge the urban-rural development gap.

The construction of a concrete bridge across Sungai Undop in Kampung Beleti, under Sri Aman Development Agency (Sada)’s development project, was among the projects highlighted at the discussion.

Also discussed was the progress on Simanggang Link project which provides alternative access to and fro Simanggang town.

“When the Batang Lupar Bridge 2 that connects Sri Aman and Betong division is completed, there will be an increase in traffic due to the shorter distance and shorter travel time, as compared to plying the Pan Borneo road,” he said.

Harden, who is also the deputy minister of Education, Innovation and Talent Development, urged the agency which has been entrusted to provide services and development to the community, to carry out the tasks effectively.