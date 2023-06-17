Late Lina Samuel’s children finally granted citizenship

MIRI (June 17): The children of the late Lina Samuel, a cancer patient from Lawas who made headlines in April this year after she was stripped of her MyKad, were finally granted citizenship.

Lina’s youngest daughter Ruran Lukas, 42 said she and her three older siblings have received their birth certificates stating that they are Malaysian citizens at an event in Lawas today.

“Yes, it is true that my siblings and I have been given citizenship. We have just received our birth certificates that clearly state that we are now citizens of Malaysia,” she said in a telephone interview.

The birth certificates were presented to them by Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong.

Ruran said she and her siblings, Paul, Henry and Ramina were overjoyed now that their dream and their mum’s last wish have finally come true.

“Even though we are heartbroken that my mother is no longer here with us to celebrate this day, but knowing that her last wish and prayer have been answered, we could not ask for more. We are very blessed and happy even though it has been a very long journey for us in getting our citizenship,” she said.

She added that they would be going to JPN Lawas on Monday to apply for their MyKad.

As for her mother’s MyKad, which was seized by JPN Lawas in Nov last year, Ruran said she was told that they would not be getting the MyKad back as the former had passed on.

“However, the detail on her death certificate stated that she was a Malaysian, and that is alright,” she said.

Ruran thanked the Home Ministry for putting an end to their long struggle to obtain citizenship.

She also thanked activist Agnes Padan and the media who have helped to highlight their plight in the news.

“With the MyKad, our children would be able to change their status from non-citizens to citizens and so too will our future grandchildren,” Ruran said.

The late Lina, 65, made headlines in April after news reported her concern about getting follow-up cancer treatment in Miri because her MyKad had been seized by the JPN Lawas in Nov last year.

Her story quickly made the rounds on social media, which drew criticism from many parties including several non-governmental organisations (NGOs).

In response, Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail claimed Lina was stripped of her MyKad because JPN discovered she was an Indonesian citizen.

Lawyers for Liberty (LFL) also responded and called on the government to return Lina’s MyKad as the seizure was unlawful and unconstitutional.

On April 13, JPN Kuching sent officers to Lawas to meet with Lina.

Following the meeting, Lina was issued a temporary document to ease her travel to Miri for cancer treatment.

Lina, who was diagnosed with Stage Four colon cancer, however succumbed to the disease on April 25.