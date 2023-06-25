DBKK mulling new requirements to renew licences

KOTA KINABALU (June 25): Food premises operators in the city might soon require at least a four-star toilet cleanliness rating and a pest control certificate before they are able to renew their business and trading licences.

Mayor Datuk Noorliza Awang Alip said the City Hall (DBKK) is mulling over the idea due to a need to increase the cleanliness of eateries and public toilets in Kota Kinabalu.

“At the moment, we are considering adding two requirements for food operators here wishing to renew their business or trading licences – at least a four-star toilet cleanliness rating and a certificate showing that they have carried out pest control at their premises.

“We have already done discussions on the matter but an engagement session with the operators, which we plan to carry out next month, is needed before we can make the final decision.

“DBKK will also be doing more exercises to tackle the issue of pests such as rats and cockroaches (in eateries) here,” she said during a traditional Indian food and culture festival near Lintasan Deasoka here on Saturday.

Also present at the festival was State Assistant Finance Minister II Tan Lee Fatt, who said the festival, which had garnered crowds of people visiting the booths and enjoying traditional Indian food and dance performances, is able to nurture understanding and unity among the people.

Tan, who is also Likas assemblyman, further said that such efforts exhibits the uniqueness and culture of Sabah which at the same time can attract more tourists to the State and develop other industries such as food and beverage, and fashion.