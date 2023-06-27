Synergy between Sarawak and Putrajaya vital to ensure continuous O&G industry devt in Malaysia, says deputy state secretary

KUALA LUMPUR (June 27): The synergy between the Sarawak government and federal government is vital to ensure the continuous development of the oil and gas (O&G) industry in Malaysia as well as in the state, said Deputy State Secretary (Economic Planning and Development) Datu Dr Muhammad Abdullah Zaidel.

He said the state-federal synergy and good relationship should become an example for other nations to follow as this will pave the way for more development opportunities in the industry.

“When Petronas decided to allocate a certain number of natural gas to our state government, for example 450 MMcf/d (million cubic feet per day) – with this understanding, Petronas is actually giving the Sarawak government a special preferential rate for us to develop our petrochemical industry where we set up one of the biggest methanol production (plants) in Bintulu which should be up and running next year.

“This means Petronas supply the gas (to Sarawak), and the Sarawak government entities can build up the facilities. So, this becomes a synergy – rather than to quarrel about it.

“This should be the example where the rest of the world should follow – rather than showing their might, that they’re stronger than the other (nations); and this wouldn’t solve the problem,” he added.

He said this during a Parallel Session titled ‘Asia’s Opportunity: Building New Alliances’ held at Energy Asia 2023 in Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre here yesterday.

Being a state that depends on oil and gas as a resource, Muhammad Abdullah said the Sarawak has contributed almost 60 per cent of Malaysia’s oil and gas export, making the state a major player in the country.

Following the formation of state-owned Petros, he asserted that this will not disrupt the development of the oil and gas industry – rather, it adds value to the industry, he added.

With Petronas and Petros teaming up together through the Commercial Settlement Agreement (CSA), he said this shows that Petronas recognises Sarawak as having a vital role in the development of the industry.

“We thank God that being a Malaysian, we are united in a sense that we can sit down together and discuss on the best way to move forward instead of arguing and wasting time,” he added.

Also present during the session were S&P Global director for Upstream Transformation Rachel Calvert, Xcoal Energy & Resources founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Ernie L Thrasher, SCG president and CEO Roongrote Rangsiyopash and Japan Bank for International Cooperation board chairman Tadashi Maeda.