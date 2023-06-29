Sarawak Consolidated Industries announces restructuring at board level, Abg Abdillah Izzarim as chairman

KUCHING (June 29): Civil engineering specialist Sarawak Consolidated Industries Bhd (SCIB) announced the appointments of Abang Abdillah Izzarim Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Abdul Rahman Zohari as executive chairman and Marcus Chin Choon Wei as executive director.

Abang Abdillah is the chairman of the PP Telecom and a director for Cempaka Helicopter Corporation Sdn Bhd. Chin is the chief financial officer of Artroniq Bhd, as well as an executive director at APB Resources Bhd.

At the same time, the company is also announcing the appointments of Kang Wei Luen, Dr Dang Nguk Ling and Liaw Way Gian as independent non-executive directors with immediate effect.

Liaw is an executive director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Artroniq, while Kang is an independent non-executive director of Artroniq and APB Resources.

Dang is an independent non-executive director of APB Resources where Liaw also serves as an executive director.

SCIB also announced the resignation of group chief executive officer and managing director, Rosland Othman as well as three independent non-executive directors – Noor Azri Azerai, Mohd Shakir Shahimi, and Nuraiman Shaiful Annuar – on June 26, 2023.

Ku Chong Hong has since been redesignated to Managing Director, while Shamsul Anuar Ahamad Ibrahim has been redesignated to independent non-executive director effective immediately.

“I would like to thank the board of directors of SCIB for this appointment, and I would like to extend a warm welcome to Abang Abdillah as our newly appointed executive chairman,” Ku said.

“We would also like to wish Rosland for his many years of dedication towards SCIB, and to Noor Azri, Shakir and Nuraiman well and thank them for their guidance and advice in their time as directors of SCIB.”

SCIB has been leveraging on its expertise as an engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) to seek opportunities in small-to-mid-sized projects in rural areas across Malaysia.

The company’s wholly-owned subsidiary, SCIB Industrialised Building System Sdn Bhd (SCIBIBS), was earlier this year awarded two school projects, an EPCC subcontract valued at RM16.8 million for the construction of Sekolah Kebangsaan Tambay, in Kota Samarahan and the rebuilding of a Daif school in Serian valued at RM20.65 million, both in Sarawak.

As at the end of 3QFY23, SCIB’s order book stood at a cumulative contract value of RM495.3 million.