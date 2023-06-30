Refusing to stop car for police inspection in Petra Jaya lands man in jail

KUCHING (June 30): The Magistrates’ Court here today jailed a 34-year-old man for three months after he pleaded guilty to obstructing a police officer by refusing to stop his car for inspection.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Mohd Afifi Anuar after he made the plea to a charge under Section 186 of the Penal Code read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The Section carries a jail term of not more than two years or a maximum fine of RM10,000, or both, upon conviction.

Mohd Afifi committed the offence, with another man who is still at large, by the side of Jalan Semerah Padi in Petra Jaya here around 3am on June 25, 2023.

Based on the facts of the case, police were conducting a crime prevention patrol along Jalan Semerah Padi when they saw a suspicious multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) used by Mohd Afifi and his friend.

When the police approached them, one of the men, who sat in the driver’s seat, introduced himself as a Telekom Malaysia Berhad (TM) staff member but as soon as the police asked for their identification cards, the driver accelerated the car to escape.

After Mohd Afifi’s arrest, he admitted to having been at that location with his friend, who is still at large, attempting to steal TM cable wires, apart from running away from the police during an inspection.

Mohd Afifi was also fined RM3,500 in default six months’ imprisonment in another Magistrates’ Court after he pleaded guilty to attempting to steal the cable wires.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar imposed the fine against him after he made the plea under Section 379 of the Penal Code read together with Section 511 of the Penal Code and read together with Section 34 of the same Code.

The indictment carries a jail term which may extend to seven years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

It is understood that Mohd Afifi also has previous criminal records involving drugs, robbery, and burglary.

The two cases today were prosecuted separately by Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad and Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang, while Mohd Afifi was unrepresented by legal counsel.