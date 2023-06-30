S’wak Transport Minister joins GOF to distribute sacrificial meat to the needy in Miri

MIRI (June 30): Minister of Transport Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin joined officers and personnel of the 12th Battalion General Operations Force (GOF) here yesterday to sacrifice two cows and a goat in conjunction with Hari Raya Aidiladha.

The meat was distributed to the needy, orphans as well as fire victims, apart from the GOF personnel at the camp.

“I congratulate the GOF 12th Battalion for not forgetting the less fortunate during this festive celebration.

“In fact, they did request one head of cattle from me, and today (June 29), that animal is being sacrificed. We shall be distributing the meat to the less fortunate people and GOF personnel here,” Lee told reporters at the function.

According to Lee, Sarawak has always been blessed to have a multiracial community that always comes together during every festival, irrespective of their race and religion.

He said he was happy to be a part of any racial and religious festival as he sees himself a people’s representative.

“I attend all festive celebrations, be it Gawai, Hari Raya Aidilfitri, Aidiladha, Christmas, Chinese New Year and so on. I am always honoured to be a part of these celebrations,” he said.

Also present were GOF 12th Battalion commanding officer Supt Uchong Sigan, Surau Darul Ibadah 12th Battalion GOF chairman ASP Shahrulizam Md Saad, and councillor Jeffrey Phang.