KL Fashion Week 2023 lands in Kuching for East Malaysia model search

KUCHING (July 1): The model search for the Kuala Lumpur Fashion Week (KLFW) 2023 continues its Kuching edition here today as the event takes its search for new models from East Malaysia.

Taking place at Urban Residence here in collaboration with homegrown fashion events company Style Series, a total of 60 participants consisting of new and experienced models participated in the event today.

It is learnt that the model search was held with the aim to include new models from East Malaysia in the upcoming KLFW to take place in Aug 21-27.

KLFW founder Andrew Tan asserted that aside from the inclusion of East Malaysian models, he said the model search was also done to further associate itself with Style Series in finding new local talents – be it modelling or fashion designers.

“I’m very excited to do this with Style Series, because this is not just about fashion designers – we can also look for and find interesting artisans and artists from Kuching.

“It is important to have an association, and our association with Style Series in Kuching would help us to find new talents or even mainstream talents who are already in the business,” he said when met by reporters.

He said the model search is not only for the sake of searching for models for KLFW as it also serves the opportunity for participants to become airline cabin crews as AirAsia is also partnering with KLFW for the purpose.

Not only the participants have the chance to partake in the fashion week, he said they will also have the chance to have a career as cabin crews with AirAsia.

Meanwhile, Style Series Founder Geraldine Sim said since its inception in 2019, Style Series has worked relentlessly to promote youth culture, inclusivity and diversity among the Gen Z of Sarawakians through fashion.

She said its commitment to Youth Talent Capability Development involves training amateurs to become professional models and providing them legitimate and reputable platforms such as KLFW to showcase their craft and fulfill their dreams.

First-timer, 23-year-old Lea Lourdess from Serian said this was her first time participating in the model search, adding that she had never done modelling before.

She said the event search serves as an opportunity for her to gain her experience as well as establish networking with the participants.

“On this event today, considering that we have people coming in from KL, I expect high standards and taste, and I expect that the people chosen from the model search today will be representing Sarawak in KLFW,” she added.

Kuching’s Sasha Bella, 26, who has been modelling since she was 18 years old, said she felt energetic to participate in the event as this was not her first stint joining model castings.

“To be honest, I like to try new things, and joining the model search today is just for fun – however, wherever I go, I always want to share my experiences with girls who want to be involved in this line.

“My advice to budding new models out there – just give your all, find yourself, find your identity – learn on yourself and what are the things that you are good at and what are the things that you are not good at – because life is about constant learning,” Sasha added.

Another model, Isaac Bakit, 22, said he tries to channel his energy and work hard to get to the top of his modelling career. He also expressed hope that there will be more modelling opportunities here in Sarawak.

“I’ve been modelling since late last year, and in the beginning of my career, it was just amateur work and several photo shoots – however I began to be involved professionally this year with Style Series.

“Since modelling is also my passion, I decided to go for the audition here today,” Isaac added.