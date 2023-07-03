Nancy: Terengganu youth weighing just 10kg to be given appropriate aid

PUTRAJAYA (July 3): A 21-year-old youth in Terengganu, who is suffering from a neurological disease and weighs only 10kg, will receive appropriate aid, said Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri.

She said in a statement today that the Ministry of Women, Family and Community Development (KPWKM) through the Welfare Department (JKM) will work with other government agencies to channel aid to Muhammad Hafizuddin Ismail to ease the burden of the young man’s family.

Thanking the media for providing information to the ministry and government regarding various community issues that need immediate attention, Nancy said JKM visited Muhammad Hafizuddin and his family at their home on June 20.

“KPWKM welcomes information from all walks of life so that each of the ministry’s target groups can be assisted in order to develop Malaysia Madani together,” she said.

According to Nancy, Muhammad Hafizuddin has also been a recipient of the Persons with Disabilities (OKU) Unable to Work (BTB) aid since November 2020.

The media previously reported on the condition of a 21-year-old man who weighs like a child due to a neurological disease that is said to have started after he fell down the stairs at school when he was 12 years old.

The public can contact Talian Kasih on 15999 and WhatsApp number 019-2615999 or directly to the District Community Welfare Office (PKMD) to report and pass on information about children, the elderly and communities in need of assistance. — Bernama