Dr Sim refuses to comment on Zahid’s call for GPS to stump for Unity govt during peninsula state polls

KUCHING (July 4): Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian today declined to comment on Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi’s invitation to Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) leaders to help the Unity government campaign during upcoming state elections in the peninsula.

When met by reporters after officiating at a Sarawak Family Planning Association (SFPA) event, Dr Sim, who is president of the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) – a GPS component, said the event was not the right place to discuss political matters.

“Today we don’t talk about politics … This is not the right forum,” he said.

On Sunday, Ahmad Zahid, who is also Barisan Nasional chairman, told a press conference in Sri Aman that he hoped GPS leaders would assist its fellow Unity government coalition members to campaign during the upcoming state elections in Penang, Kedah, Kelantan, Terengganu, Negeri Sembilan, and Selangor.

His request came a week after GPS parliamentary chief whip Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof said the Sarawak ruling coalition would remain neutral and not take part in election campaigns in other states.

Ahmad Zahid said he had spoken to GPS secretary-general Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi about his proposal to invite GPS leaders to share on the political stability in Sarawak during the campaign period.