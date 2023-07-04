SMK Methodist Sibu opens new RM1.1 mln five-star toilet block

SIBU (July 4): SMK Methodist has held a soft opening for its new RM1.1 million toilet block.

School principal Philip Ling said the five-star toilet project took seven months to complete and will benefit both the students and teachers.

“Hopefully, all students can take good care and make good use of the facilities provided by the school,” he said during the soft opening yesterday.

Ling thanked the school board of management for providing the best facilities to the school.

“Not forgetting the individuals who have given endless financial support and professional advice throughout the construction period,” he said.

Among those present at the ceremony were school board chairman John Ting, vice-chairman Datuk Ding Lian Cheon, Bukit Assek assemblyman and School Alumni Association chairman Joseph Chieng, Sarawak Chinese Annual Conference (SCAC) president Rev Dr Lau Hui Ming, and former student Sandra Chiew.