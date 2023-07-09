S’wak Oil Palms Bhd celebrates 55th anniversary with telematch at Lambir Estate

MIRI (July 9): Sarawak Oil Palms Bhd (SOP) celebrated its 55th anniversary with a telematch held at its Lambir Estate yesterday.

The telematch featured a wide range of engaging activities designed to cater for participants of all ages and fitness level besides providing an opportunity for SOP employees to showcase their skills and competitive spirit as well as fostering a sense of unity and pride within the SOP community.

Officiated by the Consulate General of the Republic of Indonesia, Consul General Raden Sigit Witjaksono, and SOP plantation controller Peter Ko Ung Hu, the friendly competition marked the strong bilateral ties between Malaysia and Indonesia while emphasising SOP’s commitment to teamwork and collaboration.

Ko, in his welcoming speech, said they were thrilled with the participation in celebrating SOP’s 55th anniversary, which showcases its dedication to promoting a healthy lifestyle, teamwork, and community engagement.

“We are also proud to honour outstanding employees through various awards, recognising their exceptional contributions to the company’s success,” he added.

Apart from friendly match of various games, the event saw the presentation of 33 prestigious employee awards that recognised the remarkable achievements of individuals in categories such as Best Harvesters, Best Lorry Drivers, Best General Workers, Best Mill Operators and Best Tractor Drivers.

Ko said the recipients’ dedication and exceptional performance contributed significantly to the company’s growth and success.

He was also grateful for the contributions and support from all participants, and supporters who made the event and anniversary celebration a success.