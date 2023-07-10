Climate change council to meet on M’sia’s carbon trading policy, says Minister

KUCHING (July 10): The Malaysia Climate Change Action Council (MyCAC) will convene this week to decide on the national policy for carbon trading, said Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

The Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Minister said the national carbon policy basis will be deliberated during the MyCAC meeting, which will be chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“At the moment, this matter will proceed at the policy level. We have had discussions with the state governments that show keen interest in carbon trading because they play an important role and know the land under their jurisdictions,” he told a press conference after meeting Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in Petra Jaya here today.

Nik Nazmi said the meeting with Abang Johari did not go into specifics on carbon trading.

However, he said the state of Sarawak’s preparations for carbon trading, which is quite far ahead, was discussed.

“Even before this, we have had a series of discussions with the state of Sarawak and at the ministry’s level, we will present the national carbon policy basis in the MyCAC meeting.

“As far as my ministry is concerned, we will continue to engage with the state government in a committed manner,” Nik Nazmi said.

On whether there is any timeframe for the national carbon trading policy to be implemented, he said: “We will do it as soon as possible.”

Nik Nazmi said the MyCAC meeting’s outcome should decide the way forward in carbon trading for Malaysia.

Whether there would be any specific provision of law to be implemented to regulate carbon trading, he said: “We shall look at the outcome of the MyCAC meeting.”

Also present at the press conference were Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Deputy Minister for Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change Datuk Seri Huang Tiong Sii.