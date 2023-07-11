Five pump boats seized, four illegals detained in Tawau

TAWAU (July 11): The Eastern Sabah Security Command (ESSCom) seized five pump boats and arrested four illegal immigrants for numerous offenses during an operation in Tawau waters recently.

ESSCom Commander Deputy Commissioner of Police Victor Sanjos said the arrests were made during an operation, dubbed Ops Gasak Laut (Pump boat), in an effort to curb the use of pump boats that are often used by cross border criminals, robbers, smugglers, illegal immigrants and fish bombers along the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) waters.

Victor said the seized pump boats were handed to the Sabah Ports and Harbour Department for further action while the illegal immigrants were handed to the Tawau Immigration Department to be investigated under Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

Meanwhile, Victor said the purpose of Ops Gasak Laut (Pump boat) is aimed at preventing and curbing cross border criminals activities, entry of illegal immigrants and fish bombing activities that use pump boats.

He said security forces from several security agencies and departments were involved in the operation and conducted checks on pump boats and those onboard for their documents.

“In addition, the presence of security forces will also create an element of deterrence in determining the safety and well-being of the communities along Tawau waters,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

Victor therefore reminded all pump boat owners in ESSZone to obtain a legal licence for their pump boats to avoid action from the authorities.

He also urged the community to continue their cooperation with ESSCom by reporting any illegal activities near their area to its operation center at 089-863 181 or through WhatsApp application at 011-6331 1072.