Sabah diving club strives for ocean conservation

KOTA KINABALU (July 13): Deus Diving Club (DDC) aims to provide its members with enriching diving experiences, educational opportunities, and a platform to actively participate in conservation initiatives.

The one-year-old DDC, also known as Sabah Dive Squad Club, has already garnered a membership base of 100 diving enthusiasts who share a common goal of exploring the underwater world, preserving marine ecosystems, and raising awareness about the importance of ocean conservation.

From June 2022 to last month, the club has organised 15 monthly leisure and refresher diving programs at Tunku Abdul Rahman Park (TAR), Sepanggar Island and Mantanani Island.

The club was also a part of the “916 Ocean Hero” program, jointly organised with the Lions Club of Kota Kinabalu Vintage; as well as baby coral planting and ocean clean-up on Malaysia Day at Mamutik Island.

During the recent inaugural committee meeting, the office bearers engaged in productive discussions, charting a clear path for the club’s future endeavours.

They deliberated on strategies to further enhance diving proficiency among members, organize conservation projects, and collaborate with relevant stakeholders to raise awareness about the ecological challenges facing our oceans.

“Our primary objective is to cultivate a community of responsible divers who appreciate and protect the underwater world.

“Together, we will strive to create a meaningful impact in diving and ocean conservation,” said DDC President Sim Fui.

DDC office bearers for the year 2023/2024 are Vice President Ashley Nicholas Dong Cheng Jian, Secretary Lim Wuang Ching, Treasurer Cherilyn Epol, and Programme Directors Mohd Saiful Md Saad and Sherrie Pui.

Also serving on the committee are Membership Director Angeline Ang Chee Yee, Marketing Communication Director Olivia Miwil, and Committee Members Angelia Thien Hedger and Roger Kang.

“The introduction of these individuals into their respective positions reflects the club’s commitment to excellence and the promotion of diving and ocean conservation.

“With their diverse backgrounds and passion for the marine environment, the office bearers are poised to lead Deus Diving Club towards fulfilling its mission,” Sim said.

DDC invites diving enthusiasts, ocean lovers, and those interested in marine conservation to join their vibrant community.

For more information, visit DDC’s Facebook page.