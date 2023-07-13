Sabah top STPM achievers share study tips

KOTA KINABALU (July 13): Sabah Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) 2022 top scorer Nooreyzwana Nadia Dohimin Julin said her daily routine of waking up early morning helps her to stay disciplined in studying and doing revision.

She also dedicated her excellent examination results of 4.00 Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) to her teachers and friends from Sekolah Menengah Maktab Sabah, parents and siblings who helped many ways in her studies.

“I normally wake up around 3am and start my day with prayers. After that I will study and do my revision before preparing for school. This is my routine during school days.

“After coming back home from school, I will take a nap and help my parents with chores in the evening. At night, I will sleep early because I need to wake up very early to keep the momentum up,” she said, when sharing her tips of obtaining good results.

The youngest of three siblings also said during weekend she normally spent her free time playing online games and reading English novel and Manga (animation from Japan) comics.

“Gaming helps me to think fast and strategise. Meanwhile, reading Manga comics help me with creative writing,” she added.

Nooreyzwana was accompanied by her sister Nur Dayana Najwa, 22, when receiving the STPM result on Thursday.

The second top scorer also with 4.00 CGPA, Ahmad Farhan Ansir from Sekolah Menengah Agama Kota Kinabalu, said as the first batch taking the newly introduced subject Tahfiz al-Quran, it was challanging for him to adjust at first.

However, with guidance from teachers and teamwork with friends, all the hard work paid off.

“In Sabah, our school was the first taking up Tahfiz al-Quran. Since I was surrounded with friends who are taking the same subject, it is easier for us to do group studies,” he added.

Ahmad Farhan also said memorising the al-Quran helped him use the same technique to learn other subjects.

Revision was also easier for him because of the routine.

With both of his parents lecturers, Ahmad Farhan most likely will follow their career and hoping to get offer to study overseas.

“I am aiming Jordan and Egypt, but this is depending on scholarship offers. Otherwise, I will enroll at a local university for Bachelor of Al-Quran and As-Sunnah (Qiraat),” said Ahmad Farhan who was accompanied by his mother Ainon Hadim and sister.