STPM 2022: SMK Sacred Heart Sibu emerges top in S’wak

SIBU (July 13): SMK Sacred Heart Sibu continues to stamp its mark in academic excellence as it emerged the best school in Sarawak for the 2022 Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination.

In making the announcement today, state education director Datu Dr Azhar Ahmad said SMK Sacred Heart Sibu topped the list of 17 best schools in Sarawak for last year’s STPM results.

The 16 others were SMK Chung Hua, SMK Bako (Kuching), SMK Bandar Sibu, SMK Green Road (Kuching), SMK Batu Lintang (Kuching), SMK Saribas (Saribas), SMK Kampung Nangka, SMK Rosli Dhoby, SMK Petra Jaya (Kuching), SMK St Thomas (Kuching), SMK Durin, SMK Sungai Merah, SMK Pending (Kuching), SMK Methodist, SMK Pusa (Betong) and SMK Datuk Patinggi Haji Abdul Gapor (Kuching).

“The 17 top schools in the state recorded an average CGPA surpassing 3.00. In the previous edition, only 10 schools managed to score a CGPA surpassing 3.00,” he said when announcing the state’s STPM 2022 result at SMK Sacred Heart here today.

SMK Sacred Heart Sibu has 40 students achieving 4As, nine with 3As, and 12 with 2As in last year’s STPM examination.

The school also achieved 100 per cent pass in the examination.

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart Old Students Association (Shosa) president Penghulu Yong King Sung congratulated all the students who sat last year’s STPM examination.

“You have made Alma Mater proud and Sacred Heart flag flies high again. Salute to you all.

“At the same time, I would take this opportunity to thank the school principal (David Teo) and the teachers whose hard work has yielded dividends.

“Without their dedication this good result would not be possible,” said Yong.