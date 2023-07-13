Sibu MP service centre to host Sarawak Day Special Offer at Star Megamall on July 15

SIBU (July 13): Sibu MP Oscar Ling’s service centre will be hosting the Sarawak Day Special Offer event at Star Megamall on July 15.

Ling in a statement said those interested to take part need to register their names at the Orange Zone at Star Megamall at 9am that day.

“Register your name, get a coupon and use the coupon to purchase the items,” he said.

He said all the items have been pre-packaged and each participant is entitled to buy only one set of the items worth RM55 from the original prize at RM79.99.

“Only 800 sets are prepared so to avoid disappointment, come early for the registration and the offer is on a first-come first-served basis.”

Ling said anyone who has a coupon can also purchase milk powder for about RM20 during the same period.

“We will also give away a Shell petrol voucher of RM5 each, with the customer’s receipt and each family is limited to one set,” he said.

Ling said the intention is to help reduce the burden of the people to get cheaper goods.

Besides the Sarawak Day Special offer, Ling had previously hosted petrol, cooking gas and food subsidies for the people.

He said it was also testimony of Democratic Action Party’s commitment and determination to serve the people.