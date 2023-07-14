State polls: DAP sec-gen says Kon Yeow to be Penang CM again if PH wins

KUALA LUMPUR (July 14): Chow Kon Yeow is DAP’s pick to be chief minister in Penang again if Pakatan Harapan (PH) wins in the upcoming state elections.

DAP’s secretary-general Anthony Loke Siew Fook said the party executive committee made the decision last night in Penang.

“The committee was spearheaded by Lim Guan Eng, Gobind Singh, Nga Kor Ming and M Kulasegaran who all decided to choose Chow for a second term.

“We have informed Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim of our choice and he has given us his approval,” Loke said in a statement.

“Apart from that, a list of candidates will be announced next week and hopefully all will be done at least one week before candidate nominations,” he said.

Loke promised there will be a major renewal in Penang’s state exco if PH wins again. — Malay Mail