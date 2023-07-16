Sibu musclewoman shines at Global Classic Regional Malaysia 2023 in Kuala Lumpur

KUCHING (July 16): The golden feat by Sibu musclewoman Moreen Bangka at the Global Classic Regional Malaysia 2023 in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday was indeed a push for her to continue hunting for more wins in upcoming bodybuilding competitions.

Having staged an overall commendable performance last year, the 32-year-old athlete achieved another milestone this year by winning the Wellness category at the Kuala Lumpur outing, which was a regional-level event sanctioned under the National Physique Committee (NPC) Worldwide Malaysia – an affiliate of the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB) Professional League.

“I’m happy, yes. But more than that, I see this achievement as a testament to the consistency and hard work that I have been putting in since last year.

“So far, I haven’t decided yet where to go from here.

“The early plan was for me to go for a competition in Singapore next month, but unfortunately, that event got postponed.

“For now, I want to enjoy this win before deciding where to go next,” she told The Borneo Post via phone today.

Moreen was crowned the best in the same Women’s Wellness category at the IFBB-NPC Worldwide Showdown 2022 in Thailand last November.

She first entered the IFBB-NPC Championships in Thailand in March last year, where she received the silver medal also from the Women’s Wellness category. This was followed by another IFBB-NPC competition in Singapore in August that same year, where she claimed her first regional win.

Based in Sibu, the musclewoman is trained under Fong Hui Kong, the Mr Malaysia 2016 champion.