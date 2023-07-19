Two-week hunt ends with arrest of Marudi motorcycle thieves

MIRI (July 19): Police in Marudi arrested two men and recovered a motorcycle reported stolen in June during an Ops Lejang operation in Beluru on Tuesday.

Marudi police chief DSP Ruslan Mat Kib said police had been tracking down the suspects, aged 34 and 39, for the past two weeks following the theft of the motorcycle on June 25 at Jalan Bakong-Lapok.

“Upon recovering the stolen motorcycle, it was discovered that the engine and chassis numbers had already been scrapped off.

“The colour of the motorcycle had also been changed to avoid detection,” he said in a statement today.

He added that background checks found the two suspects had past records for drug abuse.

The duo has been remanded for further investigation under Section 379A of the Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Ruslan also informed that police on July 6 had arrested four individuals along Jalan Lapok-Long Lama for investigation into drug abuse and theft cases.

He said all four suspects were drug-tested and found positive for amphetamine and methamphetamine.