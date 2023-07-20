Kuching court fines 4 men RM1,500 each for injuring assemblyman

KUCHING (July 20): The Magistrates’ Court here today fined four men RM1,500 fine each in default two months’ jail for injuring an assemblyman on May 30.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali convicted Azizol Abu Bakar, Junaidy Mat, Mohd Hafizan Hadenan, and Mohammad Hafizzan Ramadani Abu Bakar, aged between 23 and 32, on their own guilty pleas to a charge framed under Section 34 of the Penal Code.

According to the charge, the men shoved, punched, and kicked the 53-year-old victim in front of a house in Tabuan Jaya here around 9.06pm on May 30.

It was previously reported that the victim was on his way to visit his family for the Gawai celebration when he stumbled upon the four men, who were acting suspiciously.

When the victim approached the men to ask what they were doing in the area, one of them suddenly lost his temper and attacked the victim.

The victim lodged a police report after he received treatment at a hospital.

Following the report, the men were arrested on June 4 in Tabuan Hilir, Semariang, Petra Jaya, and Simpang Tiga.

Deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Asymawi Ghazali prosecuted the case while the four men were unrepresented by legal counsel.