Sarawak Day 2023: Full dress rehearsal for state-level parade impresses minister

KUCHING (July 20): A full dress rehearsal for the Sarawak Day 2023 parade today went well with 75 contingents marching in a systematic manner around Padang Merdeka.

Minister in charge Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said he was happy with the outcome.

“We had a full-dress rehearsal for the Sarawak Day parade and I’m satisfied with the performances although there are still some areas which can be fine-tuned,” he told a press conference.

Six of the contingents come under the Special category, while seven contingents represent security and defence forces, and the rest come under the contest category.

Abdul Karim – who is Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Minister – said the parade will be held at Padang Merdeka starting 8.30am on Saturday.

He said the presentation of commemorative medals to individuals who had contributed to Sarawak’s progress will be held after the parade.

“There will also be a digital exhibition at Plaza Merdeka. A state dinner will be held at the Dewan Santapan of the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) Complex and, at the same time, Malaysian artistes will perform at a concert to be held at Padang Merdeka.

“After the state dinner at around 10.30pm, there will be a fireworks display, which can be seen in the vicinity of the DUN Complex and Padang Merdeka,” he added.

Abdul Karim said the Sarawak Day 2023 concert will see outstanding Malaysian artistes performing.

He advised individuals who would like to witness the Sarawak Day 2023 parade to get to Padang Merdeka early on Saturday morning.

“Those who want to join us should carpool and come early. Also, do not park too close to Padang Merdeka but park a bit further away such as Satok area or the Reservoir Park.

“Those from Petra Jaya areas can park across the river and walk over via the (Darul Hana) bridge,” he suggested.

Among those present were Deputy Minister for Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development I Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu, Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department (Law, MA63, State-Federal Relations) Datuk Sharifah Hasidah Sayeed Aman Ghazali, and Deputy State Secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee.